Committee set up by state government to study living standards of Andhra Pradesh fishermen in Gujarat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The committee appointed by the State government to study the living standards of Andhra Pradesh fishermen working in Gujarat will begin its task within a day or two. The panel will submit a report to the government by December 12.

With the Pakistan Coast Guards detaining a group of fishermen, who migrated to Gujarat, on charges of entering Pakistan territorial waters recently, the State government formed a committee to study the living standards of these fishermen.

Speaking to media persons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, Fisheries commissioner Rama Shankar Naik said around 12,830 fishermen from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts were working in Gujarat. The panel will interact with them and provide job opportunities for those willing to come back to the State.

He said steps will be taken to sensitise the fishermen on international territorial waters. The fishermen will also be given mechanised boats and the government will arrange mini-fishing harbours in Srikakulam for the fishermen to halt their fishing boats.

Asserting that the government is making attempts to ensure the release of 21 fishermen caught by the Pakistan Coast Guards, he said as a result of the non-functioning of GPS system, the fishermen in three boats had involuntarily entered the Pakistan territorial waters.