Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu sets seven priority areas for 2019-20 budget

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has directed officials to prepare the 2019-20 budget by according priority to eradication of poverty, development, eradication of financial inequalities, farmers’ welfare, employment to youth, rural development and women empowerment.

During a meeting 20 here on Wednesday, Yanamala discussed the possibilities of presenting either a vote-on-account or a regular budget.

He went through income and expenditures, tax revenue, non-tax revenue, adjustment and maintenance of cash, payment of interests, increase in growth rate and comprehensive financial management system. The officials said the new policies being practised for effective maintenance of cash, could save hundreds of crores of rupees to the government.

While reviewing with the officials of revenue earning departments, Yanamala felt that more concentration needs for achieving the targets.

Though revenue generated through commercial taxes, excise, registration, transport and petroleum products was up to the mark, the minister said that mining and forest departments were yet to reach the targets.

Special Chief Secretaries D Sambasiva Rao (Commercial Taxes), Neerabh Kumar Prasad (Roads and Buildings) and M Ravichandra and KVV Satyanarayana (Finance) and Excise Commissioner Lakshmi Narasimha were present.