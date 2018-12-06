Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure proper facilities for lawyers at Andhra Pradesh HC: State High Court lawyers 

Some advocates said it would be better to move to the new HC after necessary facilities were set up.  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association (APHCAA) on Wednesday unanimously resolved to request the Central government to issue notification for a separate high court for AP at Amaravati only after the HC was fully established as per provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Besides, it also resolved to request the government to provide necessary facilities to the advocates and other paralegal staff in HC at Amaravati.

In this regard, the association passed the resolutions at a general body meeting, chaired by president KB Ramanna Dora. At the meeting, some advocates said it would be better to move to the new HC after necessary facilities were set up.  Some of the advocates warned of boycotting their duties if they were pressurised to shift.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Amaravati

