Officials find irregularities at ghee-making units in Andhra Pradesh's Santipuram

Samples collected by the vigilance authorities were sent to State Central laboratory in Hyderabad. Based on the results, cases on the units would be registered.

Published: 06th December 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided numerous ghee manufacturing units, including Om Venkatasai Milk Products in Santipuram, and found many irregularities.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Vigilance, Reddy Gangagadhara Rao said the raihis department was tipped off that some units were manufacturing adulterated ghee. In the units, he said, a certain cream, stored in cold storages, was used to prepare ghee. It was prepared from animal fat, he alleged.

During the raids, the sleuths enquired after details as to which company supplied the said cream. Kadamati Vijayabhasker, who owns Om Venkata Sai Milk Products, said the firm has an FSSAI licence to manufacture dairy products. The ghee manufactured here is supplied to other dairy firms. The SP said the interrogation of Vijaybhaskar was still on. 

“Apart from not maintaining proper records for procurement of raw material and ghee sales, the firms do not have the go-ahead from food checking and weights and measures department for packing and weighing.” Samples collected by the vigilance authorities were sent to State Central laboratory in Hyderabad. Based on the results, cases on the units would be registered.

