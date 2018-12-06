Pawan Kalyan finds fault with ryot schemes implementation

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said that his party does not believe in vote-bank politics but will strive for the radiant future of the next generation.

He launched the Jana Sena Tarangam at Martadu village in Singamala constituency on Wednesday. As part of the programme, he knocked on the door of farm labourer Jeelakarra Mutyalappa. He invited him into his house and told Pawan Kalyan that he had been working as a labourer for decades, and initially he used to get 50 paise as wages. He told him that despite being 62 years old, he was not sanctioned old-age pension.

Pawan Kalyan interacted with the family members and explained to them the ideology of the Jana Sena Party. He opined that the system should be changed. He assured them that old age homes would be set up for elderly people and cash would be transferred instead of ration rice if his party is voted to power. Later, Pawan Kalyan went to the house of D Krishna Murthy and interacted with the family members. He also visited the house of one Hussain at the village.

He met some agricultural labourers working in the fields. Interacting with them, he found fault with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in implementing Agriculture loan waiver. He lamented that suicides by farmers are increasing due to lack of remunerative prices for their produce. He assured them to set up Special Agriculture Zones, if he was voted to power. Nadendla Manohar and Ravela Kishore Babu were present.