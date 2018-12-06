Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan finds fault with ryot schemes implementation

He opined that the system should be changed. He assured that old age homes would be set up for elderly people and cash would be transferred instead of ration rice if his party is voted to power.

Published: 06th December 2018 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Interacts with agricultural labourers at Garladinne village In Anantapur on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said that his party does not believe in vote-bank politics but will strive for the radiant future of the next generation.

He launched the Jana Sena Tarangam at Martadu village in Singamala constituency on Wednesday. As part of the programme, he knocked on the door of farm labourer Jeelakarra Mutyalappa. He invited him into his house and told Pawan Kalyan that he had been working as a labourer for decades, and initially he used to get 50 paise as wages. He told him that despite being 62 years old, he was not sanctioned old-age pension.

Pawan Kalyan interacted with the family members and explained to them the ideology of the Jana Sena Party. He opined that the system should be changed. He assured them that old age homes would be set up for elderly people and cash would be transferred instead of ration rice if his party is voted to power. Later, Pawan Kalyan went to the house of D Krishna Murthy and interacted with the family members. He also visited the house of one Hussain at the village.

He met some agricultural labourers working in the fields. Interacting with them, he found fault with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in implementing Agriculture loan waiver. He lamented that suicides by farmers are increasing due to lack of remunerative prices for their produce. He assured them to set up Special Agriculture Zones, if he was voted to power. Nadendla Manohar and Ravela Kishore Babu were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp