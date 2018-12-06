Heavy rain lashes Nellore district

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore city’s poor infrastructure was exposed on Wednesday when it received 11 cm rainfall within three to four hours. The downpour kept the civic officials on their toes for resolving the issues.

Under-bridges at Ramalingapuram and Atmakur Bus Stand were as usual filled with flood waters and buses were stuck causing severe difficulty to the city population. The situation has remained the same for more than three decades, and still, politicos chant Smart City mantra failing to take precautionary measures to bail out denizens from such horrendous situation.

The city witnessed dreadful situation during flash floods in November 2015 due to torrential rains in three spells for more than 20 days where canals overflowed and many colonies were submerged in water for nearly five days. But, still the issue of vacating encroachers on the city canals has been delayed due to political reasons and conditions in the city reminded the scenario.

The ongoing road works, canals repairs and others created chaotic situation, on Wednesday, due to heavy downpour. Important junctions like Gandhi Statue, Madras Bus stand centre, VRC Centre and many others witnessed pools of water and no precautions have been taken to prevent such instances.

Kavali in the district also received 10 cm of rainfall due to heavy rain. District population heaved a sigh of relief with the heavy rain as there were only intermittent drizzles last week. Many mandals in the district received four to six cm rainfall. Brahmadevam in Muthukur mandal and Kondur in Vakadu mandal also received 11 cm rainfall.

More rain likely in Nellore and Chittoor districts

According to the IMD officials, a low-pressure area is likely to be formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around December 9.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nellore district and Chittoor in Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, rain occurred at a few places over Rayalaseema and at isolated places over Coastal AP. Gudur and Venkatagiri in Nellore district recorded 6 cm rain and Badvel in Cuddapah

district 4 cm.