Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada's Bezawada Bar Association to boycott courts today

The advocate association is demanding proper facilities for the shifting of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Amravati.

Published: 07th December 2018 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh court, AP High Court

AP High court building in Hyderabad. (File Photo, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Advocates affiliated to the Bezawada Bar Association (BBA), who are supporting shifting of Andhra Pradesh High Court to Amaravati, have decided to boycott courts on Friday protesting the state of Hyderabad Bar Association that Amaravati is not having proper facilities for shifting of the HC. 

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, BBA president K Satyanarayana Rao said after bifurcation of the State, advocates of AP expected that the High Court would be set up in Amaravati at the earliest and several agitations were organised in this regard. 

Following the directions of Supreme Court, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had even started constructing temporary High Court building complex in Amaravati and assured that it would be ready by January 1, 2019, he said.

Satyanarayana Rao also reminded that a few months ago a team of Hyderabad High Court Judges, accompanied by Chief Justice TB Radhakrishnan, inspected the progress of temporary High Court buildings at Amaravati and expressed their satisfaction over the work progress. 

“In such a scenario, how could the Hyderabad Bar Association write a letter to the Centre asking not to shift the AP High Court to Amaravati citing lack of proper facilities,” the BBA president questioned. The issue will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister and Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, seeking shifting of the HC to AP at the earliest, he added.BBA secretary D Lakshmana Rao was also present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bezawada Bar Association Andhra Pradesh High Court Andhra Pradesh lawyers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp