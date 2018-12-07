Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal jibes irk Pawan Kalyan, says mind your words

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday hit back at YSRC chief and Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for dragging his personal life into politics.

Published: 07th December 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan speaking at a public meeting in Anantapur district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday hit back at YSRC chief and Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for dragging his personal life into politics. “Don’t you dare drag my personal life into politics when I am talking about policy decisions and corruption? I can also point fingers at each and every YSRC leaders’ personal lives and drag them onto streets. But, my conscience and upbringing do not permit me to do so,’’ Kalyan said at a public meeting in Guntakal. 

The actor-turned-politician was reacting to the recent remarks by Jagan that Pawan Kalyan changes wives like cars every four years.

On his tour of Anantapur, Kalyan visited the now-defunct cooperative spinning mill in Guntakal. Kalyan said the ruling government had failed to provide concrete remedial measures to address migration from the district. In the same breath, he said that when he wanted YSRC leaders to raise people’s issues in the Assembly instead of running away from the House, the Opposition party leaders were dragging his personal life into the picture.

“How is my personal life coming in the way? Do you want to say that the State was bifurcated because of my marriages? Is it because of my marriages that there is corruption in the State? Do you want to say that Jagan went to prison and is facing corruption cases because of my marriages?’’ Kalyan questioned. “You (Jagan) will also say that the cooperative spinning mill in Guntakal was shut down because of my marriages,’’ he thundered.

“When TDP leaders made allegations that your mother YS Vijayamma was involved in the attack on you in the Visakhapatnam International Airport, I am the one who raised voice against it and came to your mother’s defence. That is the respect we give to women,’’ he reminded.  Earlier, when asked by reporters about the Assembly constituency he is contesting in the 2019 polls, Kalyan said he would take a call on it by January or February. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Pawan Kalyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp