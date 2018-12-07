Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal jibes irk Pawan Kalyan, says mind your words

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday hit back at YSRC chief and Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for dragging his personal life into politics. “Don’t you dare drag my personal life into politics when I am talking about policy decisions and corruption? I can also point fingers at each and every YSRC leaders’ personal lives and drag them onto streets. But, my conscience and upbringing do not permit me to do so,’’ Kalyan said at a public meeting in Guntakal.

The actor-turned-politician was reacting to the recent remarks by Jagan that Pawan Kalyan changes wives like cars every four years.

On his tour of Anantapur, Kalyan visited the now-defunct cooperative spinning mill in Guntakal. Kalyan said the ruling government had failed to provide concrete remedial measures to address migration from the district. In the same breath, he said that when he wanted YSRC leaders to raise people’s issues in the Assembly instead of running away from the House, the Opposition party leaders were dragging his personal life into the picture.

“How is my personal life coming in the way? Do you want to say that the State was bifurcated because of my marriages? Is it because of my marriages that there is corruption in the State? Do you want to say that Jagan went to prison and is facing corruption cases because of my marriages?’’ Kalyan questioned. “You (Jagan) will also say that the cooperative spinning mill in Guntakal was shut down because of my marriages,’’ he thundered.

“When TDP leaders made allegations that your mother YS Vijayamma was involved in the attack on you in the Visakhapatnam International Airport, I am the one who raised voice against it and came to your mother’s defence. That is the respect we give to women,’’ he reminded. Earlier, when asked by reporters about the Assembly constituency he is contesting in the 2019 polls, Kalyan said he would take a call on it by January or February.