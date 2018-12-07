Palnati festival gets off to a colourful start

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Karampudi village wore a festive look as the five-day Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu began on Thursday, to mark the famous Palnati Yuddham (battle of Palnadu). The famous Palnati Yuddham was fought between brothers Nalagama Raju and Malideva Raju in 1182 CE at Karampudi village.

The Palnati Yuddham would be relived through plays and dance programmes during the five-day celebration. According to history, Brahma Naidu, a minister of Malideva Raju and who played a major role in the battle, had started Chapakudu reforms under which people of upper and lower castes will partake of food together. Veerula Gudi priest P Tharun Chennakesava hoisted the flag to mark the commencement of the festival. Speaking on the occasion, he said Brahma Naidu was the first reformer of India as he tried to eliminate untouchability.

A variety of cultural programmes and plays depicting the rich history of Palnadu would be presented. Karampudi SI M Murali urged the pilgrims to follow traffic rules. He said parking places have been identified for pilgrims to park their vehicles. He also warned of opening rowdy-sheet against those causing public nuisance. Tahsildar Sk Ghouse Bude Saheb sought the cooperation of locals for the smooth conduct of the fete.