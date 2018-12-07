Home States Andhra Pradesh

3 youths from Jharkhand killed as power transmission line tower collapses in Vijayawada

While the Power Grid authorities have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased, three more youths are undergoing treatment.

Power grid line collapse
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three youths from Jharkhand were killed and three others were injured after falling down from a 7.5 KV power transmission line tower when it collapsed at Pokkunuru village of Chandarlapadu mandal in Krishna District on Thursday evening.

According to Chandarlapadu sub-inspector PSV Subramanyam, the three deceased were identified as Pavan Biskarna (24), Khiro Mehato (42) and Karthi Tudo (28). Karthi Tudo died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vijayawada, while the other two died on the spot.

The injured, identified as Tulsi Mathor (35), Akash Karmali (20) and Pradesh Karmali (26), are undergoing treatment. 

The Power Grid authorities have announced a compensation of Rs10 lakh for the deceased under the Workmen Compensation Act. They will also bear the medical and transit expenses of the injured.

