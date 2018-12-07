Unable to quit alcohol, man commits suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unable to give up his addiction to alcohol, a 40-year-old man committed suicide by consuming pesticide near a construction site at Atkuru village of Unguturu mandal in Krishna district during the early hours of Thursday.

According to Atkuru police, the deceased was identified as Anne Srinivasa Rao, a farm labourer by profession. The incident came to light around 2 am when the locals found Srinivasa Rao unconscious on the floor and informed the police.

“As part of our investigation, we found that the deceased was alone at home after his wife left him a week ago and went to her mother’s place. On several occasions, Rao used to have disputes with his wife over his alcohol addiction,” a police official said. A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) and investigation is on.