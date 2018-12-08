AirAsia offers 20 per cent fare discount to Vizagites

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Here is good news for AirAsia travellers from the city. The airline is offering 20 per cent fare discount for all its flights, both domestic and international, exclusively to Vizagites for three days at AirAsia Travel Fair, which began at CMR Central in the city on Friday.

The discount offer will be valid for those who book their tickets in advance for journey from January to December 2019. According to an AirAsia official, the offer is available for even the connecting flights of the airline on international route.

K Vijay Mohan, president of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra, who inaugurated the fair, said AirAsia’s inaugural flight from Bangkok was scheduled to land at Visakhapatnam International Airport at 11.45 pm on Friday and take off at 12.15 am.

The AirAsia international flight will be operated four days a week and it will reach Vizag on Friday, Wednesday, Monday and Sunday. In the return direction, the flight will leave Vizag on Saturday, Thursday, Tuesday and Monday.

AirAsia’s Bangkok flight is the fourth international flight from the city. The other three are flights to Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai.

AirAsia is operating a flight service to Kuala Lumpur, SilkAir to Singapore and Air India to Dubai. All the three international flights are having good occupancy ratio. Based on a survey conducted by Tours and Travels Association of Andhra and Air Travellers Association, a couple of years ago, AirAsia launched its service to Bangkok. The inaugural flight is almost full with 172 of 176 seats having booked, he said.

Vijay Mohan hoped that the international flights from Vizag would sustain as the Port City has huge potential.

About 30 per cent of air passengers going to Thailand from Kolkata are from AP. The flight from Vizag will have more patronage as it takes only two and a half hours to reach Bangkok and the cost of the return trip from the Port City will be between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000. Besides, people from Vijayawada are now boarding Bangkok flight either in Hyderabad or Chennai. Henceforth, they may prefer Vizag to go to Bangkok and this will ensure a healthy occupancy in the international flight. In all likelihood, there will be fifth international flight from Vizag as Nok Air, a low-cost airline, is planning to operate a service to Bangkok from next month, he said.

Referring to suspension of Colombo flight by SriLankan Airlines, Vijay Mohan said they were clueless about its withdrawal though the service was doing extremely good with about 70 per cent occupancy.