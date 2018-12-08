All states must play vital role for energy efficiency: Abhay Bhakre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is striving to make India the most energy efficient country in the world, its director general Abhay Bhakre appealed to all the state governments to take a proactive role in implementing energy efficiency measures in building, industry, municipalities, transport, agriculture sectors and Discoms to achieve the target at the earliest.

In a teleconference with Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain and officials of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), Bhakre said that as a front-runner State in Energy Efficiency Index, Andhra Pradesh was exhibiting excellent performance at the national level.

Explaining the significance of the training week, he said it aims to build capacity among Indian policymakers at all levels of government with the skills to be more effective in their roles. The training was also to share international and domestic best practices and the training weeks have brought together over 1,000 energy efficiency professionals from about 90 countries, primarily from government institutions and supporting organisations in emerging economies.

The training week consists of four parallel courses on energy efficiency in buildings, appliances and equipment, industry and municipal and utility services.

Stressing the need for implementing energy efficiency measures on a priority basis in all States, Bhakre said the primary energy demand in India has grown from about 450 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) in 2000 to about 770 million TOE in 2012. It is expected to increase to somewhere between 1,250 (estimated by IEA) and 1,500 million TOE by 2030, he said.

The average annual energy supply in 2011 was only 0.6 TOE per capita, while the global average was 1.88 TOE per capita.

State invited for energy efficiency training week

The BEE director general invited the State to showcase its best practices in energy efficiency at Energy Efficiency Training Week for India with the International Energy Agency (IEA) in New Delhi from December 10