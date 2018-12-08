Andhra Pradesh: Lorry illegally transporting 70 bags of turtles overturns; smugglers escape

By UNI

KAKINADA: A lorry clandestinely transporting 70 bags of turtles on its way from Dwarapudi to Ravulapalem overturned while negotiating a curve near Tapesweram, 70 kms from here on Friday.

The lorry driver and turtles smuggling gang members fled away from the scene abandoning the vehicle.

The Mandapet rural police and also the Forest department officials from Rajahmundry who reached the spot a little later found that a total of 700 turtles packed in the 70 gunny bags.

Police said that the lorry belonged to West Bengal and clandestinely transporting the turtles to Odisha, Chattisghar and West Bengal where the Turtles meat has great demand from the public.

A case was registered and wildlife protection act and being transferred to Forest department for further investigation, police said.