Andhra Pradesh

Fee waiver: State to ink MoUs with foreign varsities 

Anywhere between 10 to 15 per cent of the tuition fee is most likely to be waived off. The department has already signed MoUs with some universities in the US.

Published: 08th December 2018 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Higher Education department will sign MoUs with some universities in the US and Europe for a fee waiver to students from Andhra Pradesh desiring to study in those universities. Anywhere between 10 to 15 per cent of the tuition fee is most likely to be waived off. The department has already signed MoUs with some universities in the US. 

Recently, the department officials entered into an agreement with the University of Texas, where almost 50 per cent of the tuition fees will get waived off. Apart from the University of Texas, MoUs have also been signed with the University of Ohio, the University of Cincinnati and University of Youngstown among others. 
The higher education officials have recently inked MoUs with three universities in Malaysia. According to sources, the officials are also roping in some varsities in Germany and the UK.

However, a majority of the students of Andhra Pradesh are unaware of this development. 
Speaking to TNIE, Higher Education Advisor E Venkat said, “To create awareness among the students, we are planning to conduct awareness sessions and inform them about the MoUs and the benefits they can avail.” 

“We are in talks with some universities to waive off 100 per cent of the fees. With this, on an average, almost every student will be saving Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh of their tuition fee. The State government has come up with these initiatives for the benefit of the students of the State,” he said. He said these initiatives were taking place from the past 12 to 18 months. 

At present, the US students are paying around USD 12,000, while foreign students end up paying over $26,000. But once the MoUs are inked, the AP students will only have to pay around USD 14,000. Apart from the fee waiver, those securing A+ grades will be shortlisted and around 50 to 100 will be given 100 per cent fee waiver.  

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Higher Education department

