Polavaram contractor eyes Guinness record

VIJAYAWADA: Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL), which is executing major works of Polavaram project, is eyeing a world record for the largest continuous concrete pour in 36 hours.

According to the Water Resources department officials, the NECL is also planning to invite observers from the Guinness Book of World Records.

“The largest continuous concrete pour in a single location was recorded in Dubai last year with a volume of 21,580 cubic metres in 35 hours 19 minutes. The NECL is aiming to pour more than that, up to 25,000 cubic metres, in 32 to 36 hours. The pouring is scheduled to happen between December 17 and 18,” a top ranking official told TNIE.

The contractor is said to be aiming to pour 21,000 cubic metres to 25,000 cubic metres of concrete in a window of 32 to 36 hours on November 17.

NECL managing director C Sridhar has made a presentation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the same. The Chief Minister is likely to participate in the ceremony as he will visit the Polavaram project site on December 17 for the installation of the first radial gate. Also, the firm has extended an invitation to Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari to participate in the event.

According to information available, the agency has been pouring 10,000 cubic metre to 12,000 cubic metre per day on an average lately. Officials expressed confidence that the target for the record can be achieved. Before NECL had come onboard, the officials recalled, around 1,200 cubic metres of concrete was poured per day.

“Now, the pace has picked up and we are eyeing a world record. So far, 52 per cent of the concrete work has been done. If we can do around 3 lakh cubic metre of concrete work a month from now, we can finish the works much before the deadline in mid-2019,” they said.