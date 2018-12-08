Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit state in January

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the TDP government is preparing ground to go ahead with the construction of an integrated steel plant at Kadapa after laying the foundation by this month-end, the BJP State unit has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh around the same time.

While an official confirmation of the Modi’s visit is yet to be received, party sources said that it will likely be scheduled in January. The Prime Miniser’s visit to the State would be his first one after the TDP’s exit from the BJP-led NDA in March over the implementation of special category status (SCS) and other issues.

Party sources said a public meeting is likely to be held at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, where Modi is likely to speak in detail about the assistance extended to Andhra Pradesh by his government and counter the accusations hurled at the State BJP.

“We have asked the PMO to seek Modi’s appointment, but we are yet to get a confirmation. However, it will happen likely in the first half of January. While we invited the Prime Minister to Tadepalligudem, the exact place will be finalised shortly,” a senior party leader told TNIE. As per reports in vernacular media, the Prime Minister’s visit to the State could possibly be on January 6.

While the State BJP reportedly wanted to organise the public meeting in the capital region, the leaders felt Tadepalligudem — represented by its MLA Pydikondala Manikyala Rao — or Visakhapatnam — represented by its MP K Haribabu, MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju and MLC PVN Madhav — would be ideal.

The party has also invited BJP national president Amit Shah to address public meetings in the State in the past, but it was postponed due to the Telangana polls. The party leaders plan to invite him once again.

It maybe noted that Naidu, along with his yellow brigade, has been going hammers and tongs at Modi and the saffron party ever since TDP left the NDA. The government has been conducting ‘Dharma Porata Deekshas’ against the BJP-led NDA as a “fight against injustice”.

When asked if Modi’s visit to the State would be akin to pulling the rug from under the TDP’s feet with respect to the steel plant, a BJP leader replied in the negative.