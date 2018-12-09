Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy promises to set up village secretariats

YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said that he would establish village secretariats to ensure smooth functioning of the administration even at the grassroots level. 

Published: 09th December 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan_Mohan_Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said that he would establish village secretariats to ensure smooth functioning of the administration even at the grassroots level. 

Speaking at a public meeting in Srikakulam as part of Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he said that about 10 local educated youths would be employed in the secretariats to complete the works at the earliest. 

“We will also deploy a volunteer for every 50 households in the village by paying Rs 5,000 salary a month. About 1.5 lakh jobs would be generated by the proposed village secretariats,” said the YSRCP supremo. He also assured that the pleas of the people would be solved in just 72 hours.

Elaborating on the jobs under Navaratnalu, Jagan promised to release a notification for 2 lakh jobs immediately after assuming power. He also assured the youths that he would release a calendar on the employment notifications too.

On the promise of quota for local people in the industries, he said that they would pass a Bill in the Assembly immediately after coming to  power. 

Pointing to the need of special category status (SCS), he said that every district would be developed as Hyderabad if the SCS is granted to Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP, Congress and TDP deceived AP people on the SCS. He pointed out the fault of the Congress for not including the SCS in the AP Reorganization Act.

In the past four-and-a-half years of Naidu regime, all the government institutions were weakened. Mafia has been ruling the State instead of public representatives.

On the capital lands, he said that in the name of land pooling, Chandrababu Naidu acquired thousands of acres from the farmers in and around the capital. Some of the lands that were acquired under land pooling were handed over to his benamis. 

Naidu had directed the benamis to procure the lands in a big way near the capital prior to the announcement of the capital city, he alleged. 

“If somebody goes to the capital at present, he must stay in the lodge run by Naidu’s benami and eat meals in his benami hotel and also start office in his benami buildings. Even the contract of sanitation in about seven renowned temples was granted to his benami Bhaskara Naidu. Even the contracts of services in government hospitals were also granted to his benamis,” Jagan alleged. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp