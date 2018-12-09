YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy promises to set up village secretariats

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said that he would establish village secretariats to ensure smooth functioning of the administration even at the grassroots level.

Speaking at a public meeting in Srikakulam as part of Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he said that about 10 local educated youths would be employed in the secretariats to complete the works at the earliest.

“We will also deploy a volunteer for every 50 households in the village by paying Rs 5,000 salary a month. About 1.5 lakh jobs would be generated by the proposed village secretariats,” said the YSRCP supremo. He also assured that the pleas of the people would be solved in just 72 hours.

Elaborating on the jobs under Navaratnalu, Jagan promised to release a notification for 2 lakh jobs immediately after assuming power. He also assured the youths that he would release a calendar on the employment notifications too.

On the promise of quota for local people in the industries, he said that they would pass a Bill in the Assembly immediately after coming to power.

Pointing to the need of special category status (SCS), he said that every district would be developed as Hyderabad if the SCS is granted to Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP, Congress and TDP deceived AP people on the SCS. He pointed out the fault of the Congress for not including the SCS in the AP Reorganization Act.

In the past four-and-a-half years of Naidu regime, all the government institutions were weakened. Mafia has been ruling the State instead of public representatives.

On the capital lands, he said that in the name of land pooling, Chandrababu Naidu acquired thousands of acres from the farmers in and around the capital. Some of the lands that were acquired under land pooling were handed over to his benamis.

Naidu had directed the benamis to procure the lands in a big way near the capital prior to the announcement of the capital city, he alleged.

“If somebody goes to the capital at present, he must stay in the lodge run by Naidu’s benami and eat meals in his benami hotel and also start office in his benami buildings. Even the contract of sanitation in about seven renowned temples was granted to his benami Bhaskara Naidu. Even the contracts of services in government hospitals were also granted to his benamis,” Jagan alleged.