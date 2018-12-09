Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plan to develop Krishna basin for water sports: Andhra Water Resources Minister

Published: 09th December 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 09:07 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said that the State government will develop the Krishna river basin between Vykuntapuram and Chodavaram for conducting various water sport activities. 

Speaking after inaugurating Seventh Property Show by National Real Estate Development Council-Andhra Pradesh (NAREDCO-AP) here on Saturday, the minister said that the works for Vykuntapuram Barrage proposed upstream Prakasam Barrage will be launched shortly.

“The Vkuntapuram Barrage will be ready within a year. Once it is ready, we will develop the area from there to Prakasam Barrage to the to-be-built Chodavaram check dam or water sports and other amusement activities. We recently organised F1H20 in the river successfully and more such events will be held in the coming days,” he said. 

He also said that the State government named the Krishna river basin between Vijayawada and Guntur as ‘NTR Sagar’ as water from several rivers, including Godavari, Munneru, Paleru, Katleru and other rivers, flows into the basin between the two cities.

The minister further said that CM N Chandrababu Naidu would lay the foundation for the iconic bridge proposed across Krishna river to connect Ibrahimpatnam with Amaravati. “Besides, we are also constructing six other bridges across the river to provide connectivity to other parts of the Capital region,” he said. 

Devineni observed that the infrastructure development activity has increased manifold in the past four years due to Amaravati. 

