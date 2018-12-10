Three Maoists surrender before DSP

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Three Maoists on Sunday surrendered before Chinturu DSP O Dilip Kiran in East Godavari Agency.The rebels, identified as Madakam Singaiha (33), Madakam Lachu (20) and Kovvasi Thoke (25)–all hailing from Chinturu mandal, were actively working with Sabari Area Committee since 2016. Disclosing details of the case, the DSP said the trio ran errands for other members of the group.They had threatened local contractors and businessmen, and extorted money from them.The rebels said their decision to surrender was over friendly-policing initiatives taken up at Chinturu, adding they joined the organisation as government officials were apathetic towards the issues of tribals in the area.