55 citizens trained in making compost out of waste

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The GMC has entered into a pact with Indian Tobacco Company (ITC) to maintain zero-level garbage in wards 23 and 24 of the city. Accordingly, the company is conducting awareness camps in these two wards through Finish Society representatives to impart training to citizens on how to make compost from garbage. The compost when mixed into soil boosts productivity of gardens. The representatives interacted with the people to explain segregation of garbage and imparted training to those interested in making compost through leftover waste.

The GMC also installed machines near rythu bazaars at APSRTC Main Bus Stand, Chuttugunta and Pattabhipuram, but the process is yet to be started. The GMC has already installed a recycling unit to produce coir and compost from tender coconut waste and another one near the dumping yard to make compost from marketing waste.

The GMC stated compost is produced when bacteria in the soil breaks down the wet garbage and results in a product rich in minerals. The same can be added to the soil anytime of the year. Around 55 people in wards 23 and 24 were trained on how to make compost from wet garbage.