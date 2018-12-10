Drinking water projects worth Rs 800 crore sanctioned

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for drinking water supply projects in the district at a cost of Rs 800 crore. In a government order dated 4.12.18, it said the amount would be spent on 362 works in rural and urban areas.

Earlier, the MD of the AP Drinking Water Supply Corporation submitted a proposal to the government for the same and requested to grant administrative sanction. Prior to that, the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation had proposed for works related to drinking water projects at a cost of Rs 2,350 crore and aimed to provide tap connections to every household in the region.

According to them, a total of 48 schemes related to drinking water are functioning in East Godavari and around 12,000 hand pumps are made available across the district. With the existing schemes, each person is entitled to get 40 litres of water daily, it is learnt. However, due to low groundwater level, they get between 20-30 litres.

The officials further said while Rs 658 crore would be spent on works in delta area, Rs 110 crore in metta (dry) land and Rs 34 crore in Agency. They added that tender process for the projects would begin soon.

Plan to overcome water shortage

According to officials, a total of 48 schemes related to drinking water are functioning in East Godavari and 12,000 hand pumps are made available across the district.