By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a horrifying incident, a man from Piduguralla mandal choked his wife to death on Sunday, police said. The accused, Vemula Tirupathi, was angry over a dispute with his wife Vijayalakshmi and tied a rope around her neck before hanging her. The couple lived in Guntur and were visiting Janapadu. Before killing her, the accused even asked their two children to step out of the house, the police said.