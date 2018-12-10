Model school teachers meet YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Victims of Kesava Reddy School depositors on Sunday met YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy and sought reimbursement of deposits.

They also brought to the notice of Jagan that they had paid the amount ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh each to the management in the form of deposits. Despite CID investigation, there was no development in the case for the past five years.

Jagan on Sunday started his Praja Sankalpa Yatra from the outskirts of Srikakulam and visited several villages, including Kotta Road junction, Ragolu and a few other villages.Several people met Jagan as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and shared their grievances with him. Model school teachers met Jagan and said that they had not been paid salaries for the past four months. They also said that the model schools had been diluted by the government. Similarly, several unemployed youths met Jagan and expressed their gratitude for making the announcement on the release of job notifications.