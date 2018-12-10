Money plays vital role in polls: Ex-MP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar and others alleged that at present the entire politics and elections revolved around money. In each and every phase of politics, money plays a crucial role. Public must be alerted about this bad practice and all educated people must take responsibility to create awareness among common public on clean and money-less politics. Public awareness is the one and only solution for this deteriorating situation, said the former MP.

Jana Chaitanya Vedika (JCV) conducted a seminar on ‘Save Andhra Pradesh’ at the Public Library here. Undavalli said that now the situation changed totally and the leaders who were able to spend around `20- 25 crore will get a chance to sit in the Assembly which is very unfortunate in our democratic setup.