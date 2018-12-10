Home States Andhra Pradesh

Money plays vital role in polls: Ex-MP

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar and others alleged that at  present the entire politics and elections revolved around money.

Published: 10th December 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar and others alleged that at  present the entire politics and elections revolved around money. In each  and every phase of politics, money plays a crucial role. Public must be alerted about this bad practice and all educated people must take responsibility to create awareness among common public on clean and money-less politics. Public awareness is the one and only solution for this deteriorating situation, said the former MP.

Jana Chaitanya Vedika (JCV) conducted a seminar on ‘Save Andhra Pradesh’ at the Public Library here. Undavalli said that now the situation changed totally and the leaders who were able to spend around `20- 25 crore will get a chance to sit in the Assembly which is very unfortunate in our democratic setup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp