Home States Andhra Pradesh

Probe into ‘tantric rituals’ at SVLNSD sub-temple

The videos making rounds on social media platforms have triggered anger among the devotees, who demanded a comprehensive probe into the matter.

Published: 10th December 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

A group of people performing ‘tantric’ rituals at the Bhairava Swamy temple on late Thursday night

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The video clips and photos of ‘tantric rituals’ performed on the premises of Bhairava Swamy temple, which is under the direct control of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam (SVLNSD) at Simhachalam, have created a stir, prompting the temple Executive Officer to lodge a police complaint seeking inquiry into the matter.

The videos making rounds on social media platforms have triggered anger among the devotees, who demanded a comprehensive probe into the matter. Though the incident reportedly took place on late Thursday night, it came to light on Sunday with Simhachalam temple Executive Officer K Ramachandra Mohan lodging a complaint with Gopalapatnam police.  “In a written complaint,  the temple EO asked us to bring out facts pertaining to the conduct of tantric rituals and unauthorised Homam and puja at Bhairava Swamy temple. We will nab the culprits soon,  Circle Inspector K Paidayya, who registered a case, told TNIE.

Bhairavawaka, where Bhairava Swamy temple is located, is at the foothill of Simhachalam, which is a few kilometres away from the hill shrine. Just like Sri Ramalingeswara (Shiva) temple at the top of Simhachalam hill, Bhairava Swamy temple is also one of the sub-temples of SVLNSD. As Bhairava Swamy is a powerful incarnation of Lord Siva, people who have faith in tantric rituals, use to perform the unauthorised puja with the help of priests to ward off evil spirits. Following protests from devotees against the conduct of tantric rituals at the temple, in which flesh,  blood and liquor are offered to the presiding deity, the EO warned of stern action against those who indulge in unholy practices.

However, devotees who have faith in tantric rituals, continue to visit the temple to perform special rituals to appease the God on days such as Amavasya (No moon day) and lunar or solar eclipse days.According to sources, a group of devotees performed the tantric rituals at Bhairava Swamy temple from 10.30 pm last Thursday. A few Simhachalam temple priests participated in the unauthorised rituals on behalf of some private individuals. As these rituals went on for nearly two hours, followers of the private individuals, restricted the entry of regular devotees into the temple premises, which led to a quarrel between the two groups.

When contacted, EO Ramachandra Mohan said that they also came to know about the tantric rituals being performed at Bhairava Swamy temple.“I dont think that they are tantric rituals, but definitely they are unauthorised. We conducted a preliminary inquiry into the matter and found some evidence. We identified a few persons in the video clips and photos and ordered for an internal inquiry. We also filed a complaint with the police to bring out the facts pertaining to the rituals performed. We will definitely take stringent action against the culprits,’’ Ramachandra Mohan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tantric rituals Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Bhairava Swamy temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp