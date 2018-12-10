Probe into ‘tantric rituals’ at SVLNSD sub-temple

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The video clips and photos of ‘tantric rituals’ performed on the premises of Bhairava Swamy temple, which is under the direct control of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam (SVLNSD) at Simhachalam, have created a stir, prompting the temple Executive Officer to lodge a police complaint seeking inquiry into the matter.

The videos making rounds on social media platforms have triggered anger among the devotees, who demanded a comprehensive probe into the matter. Though the incident reportedly took place on late Thursday night, it came to light on Sunday with Simhachalam temple Executive Officer K Ramachandra Mohan lodging a complaint with Gopalapatnam police. “In a written complaint, the temple EO asked us to bring out facts pertaining to the conduct of tantric rituals and unauthorised Homam and puja at Bhairava Swamy temple. We will nab the culprits soon, Circle Inspector K Paidayya, who registered a case, told TNIE.

Bhairavawaka, where Bhairava Swamy temple is located, is at the foothill of Simhachalam, which is a few kilometres away from the hill shrine. Just like Sri Ramalingeswara (Shiva) temple at the top of Simhachalam hill, Bhairava Swamy temple is also one of the sub-temples of SVLNSD. As Bhairava Swamy is a powerful incarnation of Lord Siva, people who have faith in tantric rituals, use to perform the unauthorised puja with the help of priests to ward off evil spirits. Following protests from devotees against the conduct of tantric rituals at the temple, in which flesh, blood and liquor are offered to the presiding deity, the EO warned of stern action against those who indulge in unholy practices.

However, devotees who have faith in tantric rituals, continue to visit the temple to perform special rituals to appease the God on days such as Amavasya (No moon day) and lunar or solar eclipse days.According to sources, a group of devotees performed the tantric rituals at Bhairava Swamy temple from 10.30 pm last Thursday. A few Simhachalam temple priests participated in the unauthorised rituals on behalf of some private individuals. As these rituals went on for nearly two hours, followers of the private individuals, restricted the entry of regular devotees into the temple premises, which led to a quarrel between the two groups.

When contacted, EO Ramachandra Mohan said that they also came to know about the tantric rituals being performed at Bhairava Swamy temple.“I dont think that they are tantric rituals, but definitely they are unauthorised. We conducted a preliminary inquiry into the matter and found some evidence. We identified a few persons in the video clips and photos and ordered for an internal inquiry. We also filed a complaint with the police to bring out the facts pertaining to the rituals performed. We will definitely take stringent action against the culprits,’’ Ramachandra Mohan said.