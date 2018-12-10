Home States Andhra Pradesh

Russian ships arrive for navy exercise

Published: 10th December 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Russian Federation Navy (RuFN) Ships Varyag, Admiral Panteleyev and Boris Butoma arrived here on Sunday to participate in the  bilateral maritime exercise between Indian Navy and Russian Federation Navy exercise.

The 10th edition of exercise Indra Navy  will be conducted December 9 to 16. The primary aim of the bilateral maritime exercise is to increase inter-operability among the two navies,  develop common understanding and procedures for maritime security operations.

Initiated in 2003, Indra Navy exercise has  matured over the years with increase in scope, complexity and level of participation. The bilateral maritime exercise would be held in two phases. The Harbour Phase would be held at Visakhapatnam from December 9 to 12  and would encompass planning conferences, professional interactions, cultural visits, sports fixtures and formal calls between  Flag Officers/ senior officers of Indian and Russian navies.The sea phase from December 13 to 16 would be conducted in the Bay of Bengal. 

