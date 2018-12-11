Constable jumps into river, dies

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Troubled over disputes with his family, a police constable committed suicide by jumping into the Krishna river near Tadepalli, police said. The victim, Sk Md Hassan Shersha (42)–a native of Macherla, worked at Tadikonda police station since 2015, Sub Inspector R Narayana said.

The police said that he took the extreme step on Saturday, and his body was recovered and sent to Mangalagiri area hospital for postmortem. The constable, who joined the force in 1993 and worked in different places in Guntur, is survived by his wife and children.