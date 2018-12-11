Counting at 8 am: A one-sided contest?

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SO, who will be elected as the Chief Minister today? The counting of votes for the do-or-die battle that happened on December 7 will begin at 8 am and the trends are likely to become visible by 10 am. It remains to be seen if official announcement of results will happen by noon, as the Congress has decided to insist on the counting of VVPATs.

It was a grand battle, indeed, for the youngest State of the country in its first-ever Assembly elections. The high-octane campaign period generated much heat and curiosity, ever since the drama began on September 6 when the State Cabinet adopted a resolution to dissolve the Assembly.TRS and its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao had a distinct advantage of being prepared for the early polls. As soon as the House was dissolved, KCR moved his coins first.

He immediately started electioneering, leaving his political enemies far behind in the race. In the last three-odd months, KCR addressed close to 90 public rallies and meetings. He claims his party will win over 90 seats. Congress, on the other hand, scripted history by joining hands with its arch rival TDP.

The “political necessity”, as they parties called it, changed equations in the State. Pollsters stopped claiming that it was going to be a one-sided contest in favour of the TRS. Now, many are discussing the possibilities of a hung House. BJP is also hopeful. The saffron party feels its slowly but steadily making inroads into the southern State.

Its local leaders are hopeful of winning in a few rural segments this time. Whatever it is, in the next few hours, the short-term political history of Telangana will be sealed by election officials.

A possibility of hung house?

