Home States Andhra Pradesh

Counting at 8 am: A one-sided contest?

It was a grand battle, indeed, for the youngest State of the country in its first-ever Assembly elections.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana elections 2018

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  SO, who will be elected as the Chief Minister today? The counting of votes for the do-or-die battle that happened on December 7 will begin at 8 am and the trends are likely to become visible by 10 am. It remains to be seen if official announcement of results will happen by noon, as the Congress has decided to insist on the counting of VVPATs. 

It was a grand battle, indeed, for the youngest State of the country in its first-ever Assembly elections. The high-octane campaign period generated much heat and curiosity, ever since the drama began on September 6 when the State Cabinet adopted a resolution to dissolve the Assembly.TRS and its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao had a distinct advantage of being prepared for the early polls. As soon as the House was dissolved, KCR moved his coins first. 

He immediately started electioneering, leaving his political enemies far behind in the race. In the last three-odd months, KCR addressed close to 90 public rallies and meetings. He claims his party will win over 90 seats. Congress, on the other hand, scripted history by joining hands with its arch rival TDP. 

The “political necessity”, as they parties called it, changed equations in the State. Pollsters stopped claiming that it was going to be a one-sided contest in favour of the TRS. Now, many are discussing the possibilities of a hung House. BJP is also hopeful. The saffron party feels its slowly but steadily making inroads into the southern State. 

Its local leaders are hopeful of winning in a few rural segments this time. Whatever it is, in the next few hours, the short-term political history of Telangana will be sealed by election officials.

A possibility of hung house?  
Cong scripted history by joining hands with its rival TDP. The “political necessity”, as the parties called it, changed equations in the State. Pollsters stopped claiming that it was going to be a one-sided contest in favour of the TRS. Now, many are discussing the possibilities of a hung House

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Minister Congress Telangana Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp