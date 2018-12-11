Ratan Tata lauds GMRF’s efforts for sustainable development

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Tata Trusts chairperson Ratan N Tata lauded the efforts of GMR Varalaksmi Foundation (GMRVF) towards bringing a sustainable development in society and the contribution of the Foundation spanning 25 years in different fields, including education, healthcare, empowerment, livelihood and community development.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the foundation’s services through sustainable developmental initiatives, Ratan Tata said, “I am happy to see the commitment of GMR Group chairperson GM Rao and the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation towards the socio-economic uplift of the underprivileged sections of the society.

The foundation works closely with the community to overcome the hurdles that are affecting their lives. Today India needs 100s of personalities such as GM Rao, who has immensely contributed to the society.” Ratan Tata said he was inspired with the way that the GMR Foundation was striving to make people equal by uplifting the poor.

He said the GMR Group had created equal opportunities to the people irrespective of the areas they had come from. GMRVF, the CSR arm of GMR Group, on Monday organised the valedictory of its Silver Jubilee at Rajam in Srikakulam district. Rajam happens to be the origin of the GMRF’s activities. On the occasion, GM Rao said, “I want to take a pledge in front of Ratan Tata that we would continue to serve the society with the same zeal.”