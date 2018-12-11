Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ratan Tata lauds GMRF’s efforts for sustainable development

The foundation works closely with the community to overcome the hurdles that are affecting their lives.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

TATA chairperson Ratan Tata, AP HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Chairman of GMR Group GM Rao at the Alumni meet 2018 at AU on Monday I G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Tata Trusts chairperson Ratan N Tata lauded the efforts of GMR Varalaksmi Foundation (GMRVF) towards bringing a sustainable development in society and the contribution of the Foundation spanning 25 years in different fields, including education, healthcare, empowerment, livelihood and community development. 

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the foundation’s services through sustainable developmental initiatives, Ratan Tata said, “I am happy to see the commitment of GMR Group chairperson GM Rao and the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation towards the socio-economic uplift of the underprivileged sections of the society.

The foundation works closely with the community to overcome the hurdles that are affecting their lives. Today India needs 100s of personalities such as GM Rao, who has immensely contributed to the society.” Ratan Tata said he was inspired with the way that the GMR Foundation was striving to make people equal by uplifting the poor.

He said the GMR Group had created equal opportunities to the people irrespective of the areas they had come from. GMRVF, the CSR arm of GMR Group, on Monday organised the valedictory of its Silver Jubilee at Rajam in Srikakulam district. Rajam happens to be the origin of the GMRF’s activities. On the occasion, GM Rao said, “I want to take a pledge in front of Ratan Tata that we would continue to serve the society with the same zeal.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp