Remove plastic from Araku: HC to Andhra 

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern at contamination of water due to dumping of waste, including plastic materials, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the authorities of pollution control board of Andhra Pradesh state to take steps for removal of wastage and preventing usage of plastic in Araku tourist centre in Visakhapatnam district.

Even the snow in Araku smells like plastic due to burning of plastic material. The bench directed the PCB to send an officer to Araku for preventing plastic usage and to place relevant photos before the court for necessary action.

The bench made it clear to the state government that the severity of the problem would be known only if the salaries of the panchayat secretaries were stopped if they fail to implement the guidelines for removal of wastage. On Monday, the government counsel told the court that a workshop was conducted by PCB for all the panchayat secretaries of the district on Dec 6.

A test was also conducted on the subject “guidelines for maintenance of wastage”. The bench said that it would be better if the test was conducted after two to three weeks to ascertain their subject knowledge after attending the workshop.