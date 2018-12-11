Tourists return to nature with Laknavaram Festival

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY : Tourists from all over the State flocked into Bhupalpally district to take part in the Laknavaram Festival organised on December 8 and 9. The fest, which celebrates the joy of being outdoors and getting close to nature, has been receiving an overwhelming response since its inception.

The Forest Department of Bhupalpally has upped its adventure-tourism activities in the district by introducing rock climbing, trekking, cycling, campfires, lake-view safari, among others. Bullock cart riding was one of the major attractions of the festival. “The festival has something for everyone -- families, beginners, experts and persons with disability. All you need to have is the desire to be with nature,” said Bhupalpally forest officer Pradeep Kumar Shetty.

The trip begins with a cycling session through muddy roads, after which the tourists are taken through the Laknavaram forest for a night-long campfire. The next morning, after some bird-watching, they are taken to the well-known Laknavaram suspension bridge. The trip also has boating and trekking activities.