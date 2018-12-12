Citizens gear up for two-day Kondaveedu fete

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State government has decided to hold the two-day Kondaveedu festival from February 2. Plans for trekking and boating facilities, a walking track, zoological park and colourful lightings have also been proposed in an attempt to attract more tourists to the Kondaveedu fort.

Keeping this in view, the government has spent Rs 60 crore on the development of the fort and Rs 35 crore for construction of the ghat road leading to it. Collector K Sasidhar said the administration would begin preservation works at the fort which was in good condition despite being centuries old.

“Temples, mosque, military camps and three tanks on the hilltop will also be renovated,” he said. Phase three works of a 670-metre road connecting historical sites in the area has also begun.

Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao, who visited the fort on Tuesday, said, “Plantation of one lakh medicinal and other plants at Kondaveedu will be done on December 30,” and directed forest officials to remove wild plants before December 25.