Jagan Mohan Reddy equates Naidu to Bhasmasura, says people rejected ‘unholy’ alliance  

Published: 12th December 2018 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: On a day when the TDP-Congress People’s Front bit the dust in the Telangana Assembly elections, Leader of the Opposition and YSRC chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy equated TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with mythological character Bhasmasura and said the people of Telangana have completely rejected the “unholy alliance”.

Jagan, meanwhile, congratulated TRS chief and Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the pink party’s grand victory. 

Speaking at a public meeting in Amadalavalasa as part of Praja Sankalapa Yatra, Jagan equated Naidu to Bhasmasura, who is said to have the power to turn anyone into ashes by putting his hand on their head. 
“Like Bhasmasura, wherever Naidu put his hand, it will be destructed automatically,’’ he said, referring to the Congress rout in the Telangana Assembly elections.  

He gave the figures of the last Assembly elections in Tealangana to buttress  his point. “In 2014, the Congress got 24 per cent of votes and TDP obtained 14 per cent of votes. Together, they got higher than the TRS vote share of  34 per cent. However, the opportunistic TDP-Congress alliance has changed all the equations. People have completely rejected it,” he said.  

He said though Chandrababu Naidu played many tricks, they did not work in front of Telanagan voters. 
He also described Lagadapati Rajgopal’s poll survey ahead of the elections as another ploy by the TDP chief. “Naidu deployed Rajgopal just before 36 hours of the polling.  To attract voters, Naidu released the fake survey on the eve of the polling day. When did Rajgopal become a political analyst?” he demanded to know. 

Speaking about the money seized during the elections, he alleged that it was looted from the pockets of Andhra people by Naidu to lure voters. “About `142.62 crore of unaccounted money was caught in Telangana from the TDP contestants. However, no cases were registered against them for their bid to lure the voters,” he said. 

Hearty congratulations KCRgaru!! @trspartyonline People have reinforced their faith in your good governance and completely rejected the unholy nexus between Congress, TDP and others Jagan Mohan reddy, YSRC chief 

TAGS
TDP-Congress People’s Front Telangana Assembly elections Jagan Mohan Reddy

