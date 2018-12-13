Home States Andhra Pradesh

14-bed ICU facility at GGH inaugurated

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Collector inaugurated the 14-bed ICU facility and modular operation theatre equipment, donated by NATCO Trust t the orthopedic ward, in Guntur Government Hospital on Wednesday. 

On the occasion, K Sasidhar said the trust previously donated Rs 6 crore towards bettering health services in the district and Rs 20 crore more for construction of a cancer hospital. The corporate sector should come forward and donate money for betterment of the society, he urged. “People from Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam districts come to the Guntur GGH for treatment.”

The collector also sanctioned Rs 2 crore from the mining department for setting up of latest equipment in the emergency wing of the hospital. “The chief minister will lay the foundation stone for the Mother and Child ward of the GGH and inaugurate a waiting hall for patients on December 17,” he added.  

