CM N Chandrababu Naidu's chopper denied permission for landing

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had to take the road route of nearly 50 km to reach Ongole to attend the ‘Jnanabheri’ programme held here on Wednesday after permission was denied for his chopper to land at ABM College Grounds due to the naval training going on at Suryalanka beach.

Officials had to make alternate arrangements for the chopper to land at Martur, more than 50 km from Ongole, as rocket launching exercises were being conducted at the Suryalanka beach.

The chopper landed at the truck parking area on the national highway near Degalamudi village at Martur. After attending the programme, Naidu went back to Martur on road.