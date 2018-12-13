Cyclone likely to hit Prakasam, Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/KAKINADA: The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for south Coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to officials, Prakasam and Nellore districts are likely to witness very heavy rainfall in the next three days. Fishermen venturing into the sea have been advised by the officials to come back by December 14.

A well marked low pressure area presently lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean. The cyclonic circulation is to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and is very likely to move towards south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts during the next 72 hours. Winds with the speed between 45-55 kmph to 65 kmph are likely to blow along and off south Andhra Pradesh from December 15 onwards.

Meanwhile, in view of the forecast given by the AP Real Time Governance (RTG) on the possible cyclone threat, the East Godavari administration has geared up to meet any such eventuality. The RTG has warned that coastal districts of the State might experience heavy gales ranging from 70 to 100kmph combined with high tides of 2.50-6 metre on December 14, 15 and 16 due to the depression in west central Bay of Bengal. On Wednesday, District Collector Kartikeya Misra held an emergency meeting with district officials in Kakinada for discussion on implementation of proactive measures.

He directed the electrical department to be ready with a map of the power distribution network so that necessary actions could be taken in case there was a power failure. “Preparedness is very essential in times like these. So, officials must stay ready to deal with any situation during heavy rains,” he said.

The District Medical and Health Officer was directed to keep in stock sufficient drugs and make preparation to set up medical camps if the situation required. The district officials were also asked to keep VHF sets ready at cyclone relief centres. In case if any citizen required assistance during the rains, they could reach the official machinery on 0884-2357722. On Wednesday, the weather in the district was cloudy with cool winds flowing through out the day. Fear of low-level areas getting inundated from the floodwaters due to heavy rains also persisted. In addition, harvesting of 90 per cent of paddy crops has been completed.

However, most of it still was not procured. Recently, Joint Collector A Mallikarjuna conducted a review meeting with rice millers urging them to expedite the procurement process. As such, rains might damage these crops. Unplanned drainage system in Kakinada was also a cause of concern.

