HC tells AP to form panel on TS lines to redress ryots’ issues 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the officials concerned have to obey the orders passed by the Telangana Farmers Debt Relief Commission, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the commission to resolve the representations/applications received from the farmers within three months.

The bench made it clear that the commission could examine the problems at the ground level and pass appropriate orders for resolving them. The bench directed both the commission and the state legal services authority to submit reports before the court for every three months informing about the number of applications received, number of issues addressed.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in the PILs filed by social activists Pakala Srihari Rao, D Narasimha Reddy, K Siva Ram Reddy, Ramayya Yadav and others seeking directions to the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to take necessary steps for preventing farmers’ suicides.

When the matter came up for hearing, the bench ordered for separation of the above PILs between AP and Telangana states, and heard the PILs separately.

Telangana special counsel S Sharat Kumar told the court that the government has constituted the “Telangana state commission for debt relief (small farmers, agricultural labourers and rural artisans) with Nagurla Venkateshwarlu as its chairman and Pakala Srihari Rao and K Laxma Reddy as members.

The commission was empowered with various powers to resolve the problems faced by the farmers, he added.

As for AP state, the bench told the AP government that there would be no use with establishment of “federations or samithis”, but the farmers need a platform to tell their grievances. The bench suggested the government to take a decision for constitution of a commission on the lines of Telangana government for addressing farmers’ problems. The bench adjourned the case hearing to Dec 18 to know the stand of the state government on the issue.

The counsel for Sivaram Reddy told the court that the banks have been extending loans to multi national companies but not the farmers. There was a need for both the Centre and AP government to give an assurance to the distressed farmers not to commit suicides. Besides, there was a need to have necessary amendments providing rights to the tenant farmers, he added.

After hearing the submissions of the counsel, the bench stressed the need of establishment of a commission to facilitate farmers get their issues addressed.

In reply, special counsel of AP D Ramesh submitted that the government has established “Rythu Samakya” to educate the farmers about new farming techniques.

A mechanism was also set up to address farmers’ problems, he added. Not satisfied with the reply, the bench asked about setting up of a platform on par with Telangana state. The bench posted the matter to December 18.