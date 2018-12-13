India targets 300 million steel production 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “In India we have good quality steel and very recently India has become the second largest producer of steel, surpassing Japan. Now, the government’s target is to reach production of 300 million tonne (of steel) by 2030 from about 100 million tonne now.

Increase in production means there should be increase in demand,” said D Datta, AGM, Institute for Steel Development and Growth (INSDAG), an organisation that works “in unison with all the stakeholders in the steel industry so as to evolve ways and means of more efficient usage of steel and provide optimum value to the customer”, as their website - http://www.steel-insdag.org/ - declares.

Delivering the keynote address at the seminar, ‘Why steel?’, organised by Steel Scenario, in association with the Union Ministry of Steel, here on Wednesday, Datta said, “India is transforming from a developing state to a developed state. There is now upsurge of construction activity. It requires a lot of investment in infrastructure sector, including housing.”

Conventional RCC constructions are quite popular because of various reasons, but for steel it is mostly confined to industrial structures. However, RCC structures having expectancy of 70 years develop small cracks or swelling on plaster in the structure after 35 or 40 years, he said.