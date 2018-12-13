Home States Andhra Pradesh

India targets 300 million steel production 

However, RCC structures having expectancy of 70 years develop small cracks or swelling on plaster in the structure after 35 or 40 years, he said. 

Published: 13th December 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “In India we have good quality steel and very recently India has become the second largest producer of steel, surpassing Japan. Now, the government’s target is to reach production of 300 million tonne (of steel) by 2030 from about 100 million tonne now.

Increase in production means there should be increase in demand,” said D Datta, AGM, Institute for Steel Development and Growth (INSDAG), an organisation that works “in unison with all the stakeholders in the steel industry so as to evolve ways and means of more efficient usage of steel and provide optimum value to the customer”, as their website - http://www.steel-insdag.org/ - declares.

Delivering the keynote address at the seminar, ‘Why steel?’, organised by Steel Scenario, in association with the Union Ministry of Steel, here on Wednesday, Datta said, “India is transforming from a developing state to a developed state. There is now upsurge of construction activity. It requires a lot of investment in infrastructure sector, including housing.” 

Conventional RCC constructions are quite popular because of various reasons, but for steel it is mostly confined to industrial structures. However, RCC structures having expectancy of 70 years develop small cracks or swelling on plaster in the structure after 35 or 40 years, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp