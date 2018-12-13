Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu responsible for defeat of Congress in TS polls: YSRCP MLA RK Roja

Expressing confidence that TDP will bite the dust in the coming Assembly elections, she lamented the attacks on women increased during the past four and half years.

Published: 13th December 2018

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRCP MLA RK Roja has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is directly responsible for the defeat of Congress party in the just concluded Telangana polls.

Roja took part in YSRCP State women wing executive committee meeting held in Guntur on Wednesday.
Later, addressing mediapersons, she said Naidu tried to mislead voters through bogus surveys conducted by former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal, but people of Telangana gave a befitting lesson to him.
She claimed that people of Andhra Pradesh have no trust in Naidu. 

Expressing confidence that TDP will bite the dust in the coming Assembly elections, she lamented the attacks on women increased during the past four and half years. It was quite unfortunate that the TDP chose to protect offenders, she said. 

Alleging that Naidu was behind the attack on YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said that the Chief Minister was more concerned that the Leader of Opposition would not be an obstacle to his son, IT Minister Nara Lokesh. 

Ridiculing Naidu, Roja said the Chief Minister is not in a position to save his party cadre, but claims to protect the country. 

Stating that he was dreaming to retain power through money power, she said the people wanted a change. They are waiting to cast votes against TDP in the coming elections. 

