Onion price at Rs 2 a kg, farmers in tears

Following glut in the major markets in Maharashtra, onion is  selling at Rs 0.50 per kg in Pune. 

KURNOOL: With bleak prospects for exports, onion farmers are selling their produce at throwaway price at Kurnool agriculture market yard. Impacted by the price slump in Maharashtra, onion prices in Kurnool have hit the rock bottom of Rs 2 per kg.

As a result of glut in the market, arrivals of onions at the market yard have decreased — 4,000 quintals of onions a day now compared to 15,000 quintals a day earlier. When the prices were high, Kurnool farmers used to export onions to Maharashtra, but it is no longer remunerative for them now due to slump in prices. 

To get a good price for their produce, the farmers are also forced to sell onions in the local market yard. Many farmers are finding it difficult to meet harvesting and transport expenses of their produce as the prices are highly unremunerative. “I brought 60 bags of onions on Tuesday, which were sold at a mere Rs 3,500,” said Uppari Venkatesh, a farmer from Ulchala village in Kurnool mandal. “It is difficult to even recover the money spent on transportation,” he added. Several farmers have stocked up onions expecting a rise in prices. But the produce is getting damaged as onion is a perishable commodity. Kurnool was once the largest producer of onions in the State — the crop is cultivated in 25,000 hectares.

Another farmer K Narayana of Chanugondla village in Gudur mandal, said, “Storing onions has become a problem. Almost half of my stock is damaged as I could not find a single cold storage unit for the farm produce.” The damaged onions are now selling at a price less than Rs 1,” he said.  

“With the onion prices touching a new low, it would not come as a surprise if the farmers resort to the extreme step of committing suicide,” said Bukkala Madilety, a farmer from Parla village in Kallur mandal, Agriculture Joint Director A Uma Maheswaramma said proposals for price stabilisation will be sent the Collector.

Onion Prices Farmer distress Cheap onions

