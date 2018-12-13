Pact with Hinduja revoked due to delay

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday revoked the agreement with PPA (dated April 15, 1998) entered into with Hinduja National Power Corporation Limited (HNPCL).

The orders issued by Special Chief Secretary (Energy, Infrastructure and Investment) Ajay Jain cite the reasons for revocation of the agreement as several delays in the execution of the project by HNPCL, capital costs incurred and unexpected capacity additions, stranded gas projects (690MW, 4836 MU) and bundled power from NTPC (380 MW, 2663 MU).

The orders state that this has resulted in surplus power to the tune of 20460.7 MU accruing to the state and so, the government took the decision.