Secretariat raft foundation to set new record

 Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the works related to the raft foundation of the five-towered Secretariat in Amaravati on December 19.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the works related to the raft foundation of the five-towered Secretariat in Amaravati on December 19. Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) claimed that the raft foundation to be laid for the Secretariat, having 40 to 50 floors, will be the biggest in the country.

In the review meeting held on Wednesday, APCRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar explained to the Chief Minister that the foundation was set to create a record as the India’s biggest raft with 12,000 cubic metres volume and a depth of 13 feet. He also elaborated on the features of Secretariat, designed by Foster + Partners. “All the five towers, having a built up area of 69.5 lakh  would be built on the same raft foundation, engaging thousands of workers, hundreds of machinery and tonnes of construction material,” the APCRDA Commissioner said.  

The officials also unveiled the designs of the NTR Memorial proposed atop Neerukonda hillock in the capital region. The memorial with 32-metre-tall statue is estimated to cost `406 crore. While the statue, proposed to be cast in bronze, will cost `155 crore, the remaining will be required for the development of facilities including amphitheatre, star hotels, food courts, museum, a 500-seater auditorium, selfie point, shopping area, Neerkuonda reservoir development and others. The officials added that the memorial will come up in 14 acres of land. 

The officials said that the funds for the same will be majorly pooled through donations, for which a trust will be formed. Naidu told the officials to develop  the area not only tourist space but also a commercial centre. 

Giving out the details of those who purchased HappyNest flats, Sridhar said that 659 from across the country booked them. “Among the people who booked, 175 were from the US, 13 were from Singapore, 12 from the Gulf countries and seven each from Australia and the UK. Another 27 people were from Qatar, Canada, Bahrain, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia and other countries. In India, 231 people from Telangana and 105 from Karnataka have also booked them,” he said.

Free Amaravati tour programme soon
Vijayawada: The State government has approved the launch of the programme for free tour of Amaravati city by APCRDA which will be in the lines of the ‘Polavaram Yatra’ (a free tour of the national project). The date of launch will be announced shortly. The expenditure for the tour would be met with APCRDA funds.

NTR memorial Trust  

  • All the five towers, which will have a built up area of 69.5 lakh — will be  built on the same raft foundation
  • A trust will be formed to pool in funds for NTR memorial   
  • NTR’s statue is proposed to be made of bronze, even though it is 30% expensive, as it would last long
  • Memorial will come up in 14 acres of land atop Neerukonda hillock 

HappyNest customers 
659- India 
175-- US 
13 -- Singapore
12: Gulf nations 
India 
31: Telangana 
105: Karnataka 

