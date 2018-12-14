Home States Andhra Pradesh

70 unemployed youths demand filling of vacant posts, slash wrists

Around 70 unemployed youths, who completed their Diploma in Veterinary Science, from across the State staged a protest in front of Veterinary Director’s office here on Thursday. 

Published: 14th December 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 70 unemployed youths, who completed their Diploma in Veterinary Science, from across the State staged a protest in front of Veterinary Director’s office here on Thursday. 
Eight of them climbed up the water tank with syringes, blades, and kerosene bottles located directly opposite the director’s office.

AP Veterinary Polytechnic Unemployed Union members Shankar Pinnanti, Ravikiran, Sumathi and Anusham Mayuri climbed up the water tank with blades, syringes and kerosene, demanding that the State government bring out  notification to fill vacant Veterinary Assistant posts. 

Upon receiving information, the police came to the spot and Machavaram CI Sahera Begum requested the protesters to climb down from the tank. While the CI was discussing with the union leaders, some of the protesters slashed their wrists with blades. 

Union president, K Jayaram demanded that the government fill all the vacant posts in the Veterinary department, increase the duration of the diploma course from two to three years and fill the posts of veterinary helpers with the Animal husbandry diploma holders.
Later, the police arrested the youth and shifted them to Patamata and Machavaram Police Stations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Veterinary Science Protest unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp