70 unemployed youths demand filling of vacant posts, slash wrists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 70 unemployed youths, who completed their Diploma in Veterinary Science, from across the State staged a protest in front of Veterinary Director’s office here on Thursday.

Eight of them climbed up the water tank with syringes, blades, and kerosene bottles located directly opposite the director’s office.

AP Veterinary Polytechnic Unemployed Union members Shankar Pinnanti, Ravikiran, Sumathi and Anusham Mayuri climbed up the water tank with blades, syringes and kerosene, demanding that the State government bring out notification to fill vacant Veterinary Assistant posts.

Upon receiving information, the police came to the spot and Machavaram CI Sahera Begum requested the protesters to climb down from the tank. While the CI was discussing with the union leaders, some of the protesters slashed their wrists with blades.

Union president, K Jayaram demanded that the government fill all the vacant posts in the Veterinary department, increase the duration of the diploma course from two to three years and fill the posts of veterinary helpers with the Animal husbandry diploma holders.

Later, the police arrested the youth and shifted them to Patamata and Machavaram Police Stations.