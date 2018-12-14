Home States Andhra Pradesh

Araku to ring in New Year with blanket ban on polythene bags

It may be recalled that CJ Radhakrishnan, along with his family came on a two-day visit to Araku Valley.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Araku Valley will be polythene-free soon. The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, project officer (PO) DK Balaji has issued prohibition orders on Thursday on usage/ sales of polythene/ plastic bags in and around Araku Valley from January 1. In view of the recent orders of the Hyderabad High Court and directives of HC chief justice Thottathil BN Radhakrishnan, who visited Araku Valley on December 9, the government took the decision to ban use and sale of polythene bags, irrespective of their thickness (microns). 

It may be recalled that CJ Radhakrishnan, along with his family came on a two-day visit to Araku Valley. The CJ visited the Padmapuram Gardens, coffee plantations, coffee seeds processing units and enjoyed the local tribal women’s ‘Thimsa’ dance. They interacted with the local  farmers and enquired about their livelihood and the development, which was brought to their locality with the help of ITDA programmes and other government welfare schemes. 

On the occasion, the CJ told the Padmapuram Garden manager Bonju Babu that the authorities should be very careful about the plastic/polythene pollution at Araku town. He also advised the local authorities to collect Rs 100 for every plastic water bottle tourists took to the Garden and later, to return the money when they left the garden, only if they could show the bottle that they took inside. 

“I will come again in three months and see how you are implementing the polythene ban,” the CJ did say.
 Further, the HC bench comprising CJ Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt on December 10 issued directives to the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB), in a trial case on contamination of waterbodies due to dumping of waste, particularly plastic materials, to take measures for removal of wastage and prevent use of plastic in Araku, where the snow also smelt of plastic, due to burning of plastic material. The division bench had directed the PCB to depute an officer to Araku to prevent plastic usage and submit relevant photos to the court for necessary action. 

Against this backdrop, Balaji has issued the ban orders on use of all types of polythene bags in and around Araku Valley from January 1. He also conducted a meeting with all stakeholders of Araku Valley on Wednesday evening and discussed the bad effects of polythene/ plastic bags on the  ecosystem. 

“Taking into consideration the adverse impact of plastic/ polythene on the ecosystem and nature, we decided to ban the polythene/ plastic bags of all sizes and types in and around Araku Valley from January 1. If anyone is found selling / using polythene bags, they may be penalised heavily and if necessary, those shops will also be seized. We will implement the ban one after another at all tourist places in the Agency area soon. We appeal to the traders, as well as the tourists, who wish to visit Araku and other tourist places in the Agency to strictly follow the ‘ban on polythene bags’ order from January 1 and extend their support for the ‘Swachh Araku Valley’,” said the ITDA project officer.

