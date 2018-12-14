CM Chandrababu Naidu to lay stone for Kadapa steel plant on December 27

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the Integrated Steel Plant at M Kambaladinne village of Mylavaram mandal in Kadapa district on December 27.

Establishment of a steel plant in the residuary State is one of the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act. After delay on part of the Centre to take a call on the issue, the State government has decided to take up the works on its own. The GO, issued on Thursday, clearly mentioned that it will be treated as a State project.

Accusing the Central government of delaying taking up the works of the Kadapa steel plant, the State Cabinet meeting held in November first week had decided to lay thefoundation stone for the project at the earliest and take up the works with its own funds if the Centre failed to come forward.

After making three proposals — State government extending complete cooperation if the Centre comes forward to set up the steel plant, both the Centre and State governments taking up the project jointly and the State government taking up the project on its own — the TDP government opted the final option as there was no response from the Centre.