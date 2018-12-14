Home States Andhra Pradesh

DMHO-deputy spat goes to police

Published: 14th December 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two top officials of the district health department -- the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and his deputy Additional DMHO -- locked horns over office matters and knocked the doors of the police station and lodged complaints against each other. The two officials alleged harassment against each other.

According to sources, DHMO Dr JVVRK Prasad and his deputy additional DMHO Saraswathi Devi were having some disputes over the past few months and were having arguments with each other several times on the office premises. For the past two days, the duo were at loggerheads over late reporting for duty by the Additional DMHO.

The issue took an ugly turn on Thursday when the DMHO complained to the police stating that Saraswathi Devi has not been reporting for duty regularly and when questioned, she was disturbing him along with her husband while he was on duty. 

In response, Saraswathi Devi filed another complaint alleging that Prasad was abusing her and her husband in the name of their caste and, subjecting them to harassment. Saraswathi Devi said she approached the police as a last resort and filed a complaint seeking justice under the SC/ST Atrocity Act. 
Three Town CI Hanumantha Naik said he received complaints from both the officials and registered cases under relevant sections. An inquiry is on, the CI added.
 

deputy Additional DMHO Saraswathi Devi

