Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Earthworms best natural moisture’

He has been following natural farming for the past two years.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Farmers, software engineers and people from other States are among those being imparted training about Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) techniques, expert Subhash Palekar said on the sixth day of the training on Thursday. Explaining the basics to the trainees, Dr Palekar said what they also need is a detailed explanation about soil fertility — Humus — and its formation.

A 30-year-old farmer, Valluri
Suresh, who lost his hands in
a blast, attends ZBNF
training classes | EXPRESS

He further said that humus (organic component of soil triggered by decomposed leaves) is an important ingredient in natural farming. Those farmers, who are in the training programme, should know that earthworms are the best natural moisture and nutrients suppliers to the soil and so was cow dung, which contains many useful species of microorganisms. 

As Nitrogen is present more in the air than it is in the soil, Jeevamrutham is applied to the soil, which acts as an inoculum (substance introduced to increase body’s resistance to disease) and activates the soil. The top one-inch layer of soil then stays in that position for nearly 500 years. Valluri Suresh, 30, a farmer who lost both his hands, is among Dr Palekar’s training session. He has been following natural farming for the past two years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zero Budget Natural Farming humus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp