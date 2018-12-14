Energy dept  officials told to be on alert

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of cyclone Phethai brewing in the Bay of Bengal and moving towards Andhra Pradesh, with a forecast of heavy rains and gales in the coastal districts of Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam, Minister for Energy K Kala Venkata Rao has directed the Energy department officials to be on high alert and take precautionary measures.

In a review meeting with principal secretary (energy) Ajay Jain, APGENCO managing director K Vijayanand and other higher officials at the Interim Government Complex on Thursday, the minister asked the officials to ensure power generation and distribution infrastructure in the State is not affected much. He asked them to take measure for early restoration of the power in case of power interruption due to the cyclone.

Reiterating that the State government is committed in not increasing power tariff, he directed the APGENCO officials to ensure optimum production of power to meet the needs of the State.

He also praised the efforts of APGENCO and its performance, which is being ranked first in the country.