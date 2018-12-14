Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts in next two days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: The State government has pressed the panic button with the IMD predicting heavy rains in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh in the next two days under the influence of cyclonic storm ‘Phethai’.

According to the IMD forecast, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore of south coastal AP in the next two days under the influence of depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on Thursday.

The depression is now centered at southeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu and southeast of Machilipatnam in AP and it is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and move northwestwards towards AP by December 15. Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is very likely over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday. A cyclone alert has been sounded and fishermen of coastal areas have been asked not to venture into the sea for fishing.

Reviewing the situation after the RTGS warned of a cyclone, IT Minister Nara Lokesh directed the official machinery to be on alert.

“The impact of the depression is likely to affect Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, Krishna, East and West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Keeping the havoc caused by Titli in view and the lessons learnt in effective implementation of relief measures, the officials should take all precautionary measures to meet any eventuality,’’ he said.

As part of precautionary measures, the East Godavari district administration has arranged 11 cyclone shelters in Kakinada to shift people from coastal hamlets if necessary.

The police and fisheries department have taken combined initiative to alert the fishermen about the cyclonic storm.

According to officials, around 32 boats ventured into the sea for fishing. Of the total 22,500 fishermen in the district, 3,900 fishermen ventured into the sea. The Coast Guard and Fisheries Department are trying to ensure that the fishermen return to the coast safely before the cyclone strikes.

District Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni asked policemen at the sea shore police stations to be on high alert and coordinate with revenue officials in cyclone loss mitigation.

Every police station should be equipped with two JCBs and wood cutting machines for relief operations, the SP said.

District Collector Kartikeya Mishra asked the electricity department officials to be ready to face the situation in case of power failure due to uprooting of poles in coastal areas.

Control rooms set up in Krishna dist

Machilipatnam - 08672-252486

Gudivada - 08674-243697

Nuzvid - 08656-232717

Vijayawada - 0866-2574454