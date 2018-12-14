Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts in next two days

Reviewing the situation after the RTGS warned of a cyclone, IT Minister Nara Lokesh directed the official machinery to be on alert.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: The State government has pressed the panic button with the IMD predicting heavy rains in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh in the next two days under the influence of cyclonic storm ‘Phethai’.

According to the IMD forecast, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore of south coastal AP in the next two days under the influence of depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on Thursday. 

The depression is now centered at southeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu and southeast of Machilipatnam in AP and it is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12  hours and move northwestwards towards AP by December 15. Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is very likely over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of  Bengal on Friday. A cyclone alert has been sounded and fishermen of coastal areas have been asked not to venture into the sea for fishing. 

Reviewing the situation after the RTGS warned of a cyclone, IT Minister Nara Lokesh directed the official machinery to be on alert.

“The impact of the depression is likely to affect Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, Krishna, East and West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Keeping the havoc caused by Titli in view and the lessons learnt in effective implementation of relief measures, the officials should take all precautionary measures to meet any eventuality,’’ he said.

As part of precautionary measures, the East Godavari district administration has arranged 11 cyclone shelters in Kakinada to shift people from coastal hamlets if necessary. 

The police and fisheries department have taken combined initiative to alert the fishermen about the cyclonic storm. 

According to officials, around 32 boats ventured into the sea for fishing. Of the total 22,500 fishermen in the district,  3,900 fishermen ventured into the sea. The Coast Guard and Fisheries Department are trying to ensure that the fishermen return to the coast safely before the cyclone strikes.

District Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni asked policemen at the sea shore police stations to be on high alert and coordinate with revenue officials in cyclone loss mitigation. 

Every police station should be equipped with two JCBs and wood cutting machines for relief operations, the SP said.

District Collector Kartikeya Mishra asked the electricity department officials to be ready to face the situation in case of power failure due to uprooting of poles in coastal areas. 

Control rooms set up in Krishna dist
Machilipatnam - 08672-252486 
Gudivada - 08674-243697 
Nuzvid - 08656-232717
Vijayawada - 0866-2574454

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Cyclone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp